AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — An 81-year-old woman from Auburn died in a fatal two-vehicle crash this past Monday, according to the Auburn Police Department.

Police responded to the crash on Dec. 19 at around 5:33 p.m. near the 2300 block of Moores Mills Road.

The wreck involved a maroon 2015 Hyundai Elantra and a black 2017 Ford F250. Both were occupied only by the drivers.

Upon arrival to the scene, responders found an 81-year-old woman unresponsive and entrapped in the Hyundai. She was later pronounced dead by a physician at the East Alabama Medical Center Emergency Room.

The report says a 47-year-old man from Auburn was traveling south on Moores Mill Road in the Ford F250. The Hyundai was leaving a private driveway to get on Moores Mill Road.

The press release states the Hyundai seemed to veer to the right, then was struck by the Ford.

According to police, there was no evidence of drug or alcohol use for either driver.

The case is under investigation the Auburn Police Department and the Lee County Coroner’s Office.