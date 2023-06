AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — Auburn police arrested a man with felony warrants for first-degree stalking and terrorist threats.

Christopher Blake Jenkins, 28, was taken into custody on June 14. The victim told officers they received multiple unwanted and threatening communications since the start of June.

Jenkins was taken to Lee County Jail and held on a $15,000 bond. Authorities noted Jenkins is being held on the reinstatement of days from previously suspended court actions.