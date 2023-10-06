AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — An Auburn man was arrested on a felony warrant charging him with first-degree financial exploitation of the elderly, according to the Auburn Police Department.

On Sunday, Oct. 1, Auburn police received a report of a fraudulent sale in the 400 block of Webster Road.

According to police, the suspect sold the victim’s property without their knowledge. Authorities say the sale proceeds were not given to the victim.

Danny Reese, 58, was later developed as a suspect and arrested on Wednesday.

Reese is currently being held on a $7,500 bond at the Lee County Jail.

