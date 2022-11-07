AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn police say a 22-year-old woman remains in serious condition after being shot over the weekend. Investigators have arrested Tyrondre Antravius Dowdell, 28, on a felony warrant charging him with domestic violence first degree.

During the investigation, Dowdell was developed as the suspect in the Nov. 5 shooting in the 400 block of North Donahue Drive. The condition of the victim remains serious but stable. Dowdell was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on no bond, pending further judicial review.

On Nov. 5, Auburn Police responded to the East Alabama Medical Center’s Free-Standing Emergency Department about the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was able to speak with officers before being airlifted to a trauma center in critical condition.

As this is an ongoing investigation, anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Auburn Police Department at (334) 501-3140; via the tip line at (334) 246-1391; or through the “submit a tip” option in the Auburn Public Safety Police and Fire smartphone application.