AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — The Auburn Police Department arrested an Opelika man on a first-degree sexual abuse felony warrant.

Auburn police say they received report of the sexual assault on Feb. 2. According to police, the victim reported being forcibly subjected to sexual contact by a male suspect near the 200 block of Beard-Eaves Ct. on Dec. 14, 2022.

Suspect Antonio Simeon Flowers was located on Feb. 3. Flowers was arrested after further investigation.

Flowers was taken to the Lee County Jail where he is held on a $20,000 bond.