AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — Two 15-year-olds, from Auburn and Tuskegee, were arrested by Auburn police on Sunday, Jan. 1.

Auburn police responded to an alarm at a business in the 1600 block of Opelika road on Jan. 1. Officers say there was forced entry into the business.

Police found the suspects near the business shortly after.

An altered firearm and stolen property were recovered from the suspects, police say.

Upon further investigation, the teens were arrested and transported to Lee County Youth Development Center.

Both were charged with third-degree burglary and second-degree theft of property. One was also charged with possession of an altered firearm.