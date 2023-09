LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A road in Lee County is blocked following a crash between a train and commercial vehicle on Tuesday morning, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

Lee County 61 near Alabama 14 will remain closed for an undetermined period as the scene is cleared.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

ALEA troopers are on the scene. WRBL will keep you updated.