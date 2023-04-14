LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Lee County Humane Society is accepting sign-ups for dog and cat readers to attend “Books and Barks.”

This furry-friend-centric reading program starts on Monday, May 1 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The humane society says this event is a great way to get your kids involved with the shelter while also providing enrichment to the animals.

Books will be provided, although children are encouraged to bring their own. The humane society says a parent or guardian must be present with their child.

To sign up, click here.