LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A Georgia man died in a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

The crash happened at about 4:42 p.m. on Interstate 85 near miler marker 68 — around seven miles from Opelika.

Ignacio Luisa, 30, of Hampton, was pronounced dead at the scene after the 2000 Ford F-350 he was riding in struck a concrete barrier and overturned. ALEA says Luisa was ejected while he was not using a seat belt.

Marco Antonio Del Los Santos, 19, of Hampton, was injured while riding in the truck. He was taken to East Alabama Medical Center.

The driver, Esteban Igancio-Olaguna, 37, of Hampton, was not injured.

ALEA is continuing to investigate the crash.