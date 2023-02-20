LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Junior League of Lee County is holding a kid-friendly Mad Hatter’s Tea Party at Moore’s Mill Club’s pavilion in mid-April.

The event on Sunday, Apr. 16 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. will have sandwiches and tea, a “Rather Curious” raffle, face painting, photo booths, an appearance by Alice and more kid-friendly activities.

Space is limited with 150 guests eligible to attend. Proceeds from the event will go to the local non-profit.

“I simply cannot wait for the Mad Hatter Tea party! It’s the perfect opportunity to indulge in a whimsical world of tea, treats, and wonder, just like Alice did. As a League, we’re bringing an exciting new twist to the classic tale. I’m looking forward to seeing everyone dressed up in their most fabulous tea party outfits, and enjoying an unforgettable experience with our community.” Planning Committee Chair Sarah Hoggle Duffey

For more information, visit https://leecounty.jl.org/.