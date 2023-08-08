LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) sadly announced on Tuesday the passing of their beloved K9 Deputy Wesson.

LCSO says Wesson’s passing was sudden and that Wesson passed away in his sleep on July 19.

Wesson, according to LCSO, was a seven and half-year-old Belgian Malinois that was trained in explosives and firearm detection, patrol, and tracking. Wesson has been a part of LCSO since 2017. From September 2017 to 2019 Wesson served LCSO with Deputy Richard Brogdon as his handler and in May of 2019 Sgt. David Gamper became his new handler.

When Wesson was not on duty, he spent his free time living alongside Sgt. Gamper.

LCSO says Wesson was more than a police dog; he was part of the LCSO family.

“K9 Deputy Wesson was one of our own. Our agency has lost a dedicated partner, and we suffer his loss as anyone who has ever had a dog as part of their family understands only too well,” said Sheriff Jones.

“Our hearts hurt for Sergeant Gamper’s family as they most directly feel the effects of K9 Deputy Wesson no longer being with them at home.”