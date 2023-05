LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A deputy was hospitalized following a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones, the deputy’s vehicle left the roadway and struck nearby trees. There were no other vehicles involved in the crash.

The deputy was taken to East Alabama Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no further information at this time. WRBL News 3 will update this article with new details as they become available.