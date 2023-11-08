SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding former Smiths Station Mayor Bubba Copeland’s death.

The sheriff’s office says it seized some of Copeland’s electronic devices including a cellphone found at Friday’s scene.

According to the office, the devices have not revealed any additional information regarding Copeland’s death. The sheriff’s office also says it has not found any evidence indicating criminal law violations on those devices.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones confirmed to WRBL on Friday that Copeland “took his own life.”

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Investigations division at (334) 749-5651.