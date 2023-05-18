LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Lee County District Attorney’s Office is warning locals about the ongoing increase in check and banking information stolen from mailboxes.

According to the district attorney’s office, the increase in stolen mail has affected both residential mailboxes and post office drop boxes.

The Lee County District Attorney’s Office provided the following tips to help protect personal banking information:

Take important mail (checks, items with personal information, credit card and/or banking numbers) inside the post office rather than an outside mail drop box.

Use e-statements and pay bills online whenever possible.

Don’t leave mail unattended in your mailbox for long periods of time.

Use a security envelope or fold your check inside another piece of paper to conceal the contents.