LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — On Tuesday, first responders participated in airport drills designed by Auburn University.

The drills at Auburn University Regional Airport focused on responding to aircraft emergencies. This included 911 call routing, multi-agency communications, fire suppression, patient care and overall airport operations.

Photos provided by Lee County Emergency Management Agency

In photos from the Lee County Emergency Management Agency, an aircraft fire is seen being extinguished by firefighters. Firefighters can also be seen tending to multiple metal drums in these photos.

“Preparing for emergencies [that] take place every day to ensure every citizen receives the highest level of emergency service!”

– Lee County Emergency Management Agency