LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is asking the public for help in finding a missing man in his seventies.

Gynn Dale Chesser, 73, went missing on Tuesday, May 2. He was wearing an Alabama t-shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

According to the sheriff’s office, Chesser was last seen in the 100 block of Lee Road 222 of Smiths Station, Alabama, where he was leaving a residence on-foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call LCSO at (334) 749-5651 or 911.