LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday that it would hold a self-defense class catering to women in the Lee County area.

According to the sheriff’s office, the class will be held on July 12, 13, 19, and 20 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Meeting Center in downtown Opelika, Alabama.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says the 12-hour course requires attendance at all the sessions listed above to participate in the final simulations for “safety reasons.”

The Rape Aggression Defense (R.A.D.) system is a program designed to educate women about self-defense tactics and techniques. The program is a comprehensive women-only course focusing on awareness, prevention, risk reduction, and risk avoidance.

Additionally, the program teaches the women the basics of hands-on defense training and is open to any female aged 13 years or older.