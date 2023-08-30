LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) announced starting on Friday that the sheriff’s office would send push alerts through their mobile app to remind users of LCSO’s 9 p.m. routine.

The routine, LCSO says, is a nightly reminder for locals to remove firearms and valuables from their vehicles, ensure their homes and vehicle doors are locked, and turn on home alarm systems and exterior lights.

According to LCSO, criminals are always searching for easy targets, and LCSO says that following the simple steps above can “make your home a more difficult target for them and keep your family safe.”