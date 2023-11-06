AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — A man accused of shooting at a person through the door of their house was taken into custody on Sunday.

Vincen Lamar Holifield Jr., 20, of Auburn, was arrested on warrants charging him with attempted murder, two counts of discharging firearm into occupied dwelling, attempting to elude a police officer and second-degree receiving stolen property.

According to the Auburn Police Department, the arrest comes after officers responded to the 300 block of Webster Road on Nov. 5.

A victim told officers an acquaintance, later identified as Holifield, came to the home and fired numerous gunshots through the door to try and shoot the victim.

Officers found multiple bullet holes in the house. They also found a separate home struck by gunfire.

Shortly after, police found the suspect vehicle. Officers say the vehicle fled when they tried to make a traffic stop.

A pursuit ensued to the area of Richland Road and Lundy Chase Drive. It continued on to Alabama Highway 14, eventually ending when the suspect vehicle crashed in Loachapoka.

The suspect fled on foot then was taken into custody.

Holifield was taken to the Lee County Jail.

