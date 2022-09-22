LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — The annual “Ride to Remember” memorial ride in honor of Lee County Deputy James Anderson will be held on Sept. 25 starting at 3 p.m. EDT. The ride will begin in the Smiths Station Junior High School parking lot and end at Garden Hill Cemetery at 1218 Frederick Road in Opelika for a brief memorial service. Registration is not required, any vehicles can participate and there is no cost to participate.

Anderson was a deputy with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. He passed away on Sept. 20, 2009. According to Sheriff Jay Jones of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Anderson and another deputy were on patrol in the Smiths Station area when they stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. The offending driver struck Anderson with their vehicle and pinned him down under it. Anderson died from his injuries.

A ride in his honor was first organized in 2010.

Jones said Anderson was extremely kind.

“You always hear this term, and it’s an old cliché about giving you the shirt off your back kind of a deal,” he said. “And I hate to use that, but he truly was one of those people that when he saw someone that needed something, it was often that he wouldn’t approach them. They would just look up, and there he is helping them.”

Anderson believed in what he did as a deputy, Jones said.

“He was about wanting to do what he could to make things better for those around him and for his community,” he said. “He was totally invested in that concept and very much believed in the concept of service to others.”

The Patriot Guard Riders motorcycle group, comprised primarily of military veterans, is the main group that organizes the ride each year. The Christian Motorcycle Association, the Gunners Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club and the Punishers law enforcement motorcycle group will also be involved in the ride.

“Our primary goal is just to ensure that he’s remembered for his sacrifice to Lee County and certainly, just as important, that his family knows that we appreciate their sacrifice, as well and we’ll never forget,” Jones said.