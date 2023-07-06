OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — A class of 20 young professionals under the age of 40 was announced by the Opelika Chamber.
The “20 Under 40” program is intended to help bring diverse professions and backgrounds together to learn about different working parts of the city, school system, public service and more, according to the Opelika Chamber.
President and CEO of the Opelika Chamber Ali Rauch says the program is a wonderful opportunity for both professional and personal growth.
“This program was instrumental for both me and my husband,” said Rauch. “I love getting to see the growth of our class members each year, and look forward to seeing engaged & motivated citizens making a difference in the future.”
You can take a look at the chosen 20 for this year in the list below:
- Ashley Colquitt – Opelika Chamber of Commerce
- Austin Duran – Machen McChesney
- Brandon Hutto – Opelika Police Department
- Charlotte Brown – Auburn University
- Claire Martin – East Alabama Health
- Griffin O’Connor – City of Opelika
- Haley Wilson – Lee-Russell Council of Governments
- Holley Head – MAX Credit Union
- Jessica Bloodsworth – MenuMatch, LLC
- Joe Janning – Bonnie Plants
- Katie Whittelsey – Community Foundation of East Alabama
- Kristen Ferrell – Auburn City Schools
- Lakieshia Barnett – Southern Union State Community College
- Laura Sellers – Opelika City Schools
- Lauren Bland Bernier – Lauren Bland State Farm
- Morgan Cole – East Alabama Health
- Nadja Gunn – City of Opelika
- Randy Kennessey – Walmart Distribution
- Sean Lackey – Golden State Foods
- Steven Webb – Kroger
- Theo Moore – Hiztorical Vison Productions
For more information about the program, visit the Opelika Chamber website.