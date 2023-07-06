OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — A class of 20 young professionals under the age of 40 was announced by the Opelika Chamber.

The “20 Under 40” program is intended to help bring diverse professions and backgrounds together to learn about different working parts of the city, school system, public service and more, according to the Opelika Chamber.

President and CEO of the Opelika Chamber Ali Rauch says the program is a wonderful opportunity for both professional and personal growth.

“This program was instrumental for both me and my husband,” said Rauch. “I love getting to see the growth of our class members each year, and look forward to seeing engaged & motivated citizens making a difference in the future.”

You can take a look at the chosen 20 for this year in the list below:

Ashley Colquitt – Opelika Chamber of Commerce

Austin Duran – Machen McChesney

Brandon Hutto – Opelika Police Department

Charlotte Brown – Auburn University

Claire Martin – East Alabama Health

Griffin O’Connor – City of Opelika

Haley Wilson – Lee-Russell Council of Governments

Holley Head – MAX Credit Union

Jessica Bloodsworth – MenuMatch, LLC

Joe Janning – Bonnie Plants

Katie Whittelsey – Community Foundation of East Alabama

Kristen Ferrell – Auburn City Schools

Lakieshia Barnett – Southern Union State Community College

Laura Sellers – Opelika City Schools

Lauren Bland Bernier – Lauren Bland State Farm

Morgan Cole – East Alabama Health

Nadja Gunn – City of Opelika

Randy Kennessey – Walmart Distribution

Sean Lackey – Golden State Foods

Steven Webb – Kroger

Theo Moore – Hiztorical Vison Productions

For more information about the program, visit the Opelika Chamber website.