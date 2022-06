OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — Courthouse Square is expected to close on June 21 for around 6 weeks as local power services begin to replace and upgrade the lighting, according to the City of Opelika.

The lighting, along with the underground electrical infrastructure, will be upgraded to better ensure reliability.

Courthouse Square will not be lit, or open to the public during this timeframe.

For questions, call the Opelika Power Services at (334) 705-5170.