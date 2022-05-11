OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — A Lee County man was arrested on child pornography charges after Lee County investigators executed a search warrant at his residence on May 11, 2022.

According to Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones, Robert Joseph Stetina tried to solicit sexual favors from a girl who was believed to be 12-years-old. Investigators also determined that Stetina sent child sexual abuse material and nude photos of himself to the supposed 12-year-old.

Upon Stetina’s arrest, he was taken into custody from his residence in Opelika and transported to the Lee County Jail. At the time of this arrest, he was out of jail on a $210,000 bond after previously being arrested on Feb. 8, 2022 for 21 counts of ‘Possession of Child Pornography’.

He is now being charged with one count of ‘Child Solicitation by computer’ and one count of ‘Distributing Pornography to Minors’, although more charges are expected. He is currently being held on bond for $31,000.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651, or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).