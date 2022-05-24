OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — On May 24, the Opelika Police Department arrested two young men for Robbery of the First Degree.

According to Opelika PD, the incident happened at a Valero on 2400 Westpoint Parkway. It occurred at around at around 8:41 a.m. and the victim told officers, “two Hispanic males were armed and traveling in a White Jeep SUV.”

Officers found a vehicle traveling on Interstate 65, near Exit 62 that matched the provided description. Officers then discovered that the vehicle was occupied by two men who also matched the reported information.

Luis Angel Cardenas, 20, from Texas and a 17-year-old juvenile were both arrested for Robbery, First Degree.

The case is still being investigated, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact The Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220, or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.