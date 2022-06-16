OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Opelika Police department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 43-year-old man.

Adrian Dabney, also known as ‘AD’, was last seen on June 13 at around 9:45 p.m in the 800 block of Crawford Road.

Police say that Dabney is described as a black male with dreadlocks who was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jean shorts and slides.

Anyone with information on Dabney’s whereabouts is asked to called the Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.