OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — Opelika Police are attempting to identify two theft suspects who allegedly stole multiple perfume bottles from the Ulta at 2690 Enterprise Drive.

Opelika Police began investigating a third degree theft of property on Oct. 11.

Ulta Surveillance video shows two adults with a juvenile entering the store at around 3 p.m.

Police describe one suspect as a black female with long hair, wearing an orange Halloween top and purple bottoms with white sneakers.

Police describe the second suspect as a black female with a long ponytail and an orange hair band, wearing dark scrubs.

According to police, the suspects stole bottoms of perfume before leaving the store.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220.