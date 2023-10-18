LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A Phenix City man was taken into custody after a pursuit with a state trooper on Tuesday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

At about 1:47 p.m. on U.S. 280 in Lee County, an ALEA trooper tried to pull over a 2019 Dodge Challenger for a speeding violation.

A pursuit began on the highway, eventually heading to Interstate 85 and U.S. 29.

The car eventually struck a cable barrier on Interstate 85, near mile marker 64.

The driver was identified as Julien R’Moni Scott, 20.

Scott surrendered and was taken into custody, then to Lee County Jail. He is being charged with attempt to elude, as well as being issued a citation for reckless driving and expired tag.

