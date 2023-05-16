LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A deteriorating storm drain is leading to a temporary road closure on Mimosa Road/Lee Road 500 at Lee Road 219.

The Alabama Emergency Management Agency of Lee County says local traffic will not be able to use the road within 50 feet of the drain.

Drivers going north on Mimosa Road will need to travel for 0.2 miles until turning left onto Lee Road 219, then travel west for 0.75 miles until turning left onto Lee Road 213. Drivers will then travel south for 0.65 miles, then turn left onto U.S. Highway 80 where they will travel east for 0.65 miles to the intersection of Highway 80 and Mimosa Road.

Vehicles driving south on Mimosa Road will travel the above route in reverse order. Detour signs will be in place.

