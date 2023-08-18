LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — Two vehicles collided in the Lee County area during a pursuit involving the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

The pursuit began on Friday just before 10 a.m. central time at Lee Road 240. Authorities say a deputy pursued a vehicle that failed to pull over during a traffic stop.

A patrol vehicle was struck by another vehicle during the pursuit. The sheriff’s office told WRBL there were no injuries.

The pursuit continued into Phenix City where one occupant exited the vehicle and fled. The driver continued into Columbus, where the sheriff’s says the pursuit was terminated.

No word on if the suspect is in custody at this time.