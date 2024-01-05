SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) — After an unprecedented act of heroism, an award usually reserved for first responders was given to a local educator on the morning of Jan. 5, 2024.

It was last year that Smiths Station High School physical education (P.E.) instructor Kerri Reeves stepped between two students in the midst of an altercation following basketball practice. One of them was armed.

“That’s the first reaction I had,” said Reeves, who was the recipient of Piedmont Columbus Regional’s First Friday Heroes award for the month of January.

The educator explained she had seen one of the students head for the door and followed. She knew something was wrong and could only think of the 12 students in the gym behind her.

What Reeves didn’t know was the student had gone outside to his car to get a gun. Minutes later, he came back, threatening to kill the other student involved, stated a recount of the events provided by Piedmont. Thinking fast Reeves stepped between the two and de-escalated the situation before ordering the armed student to leave.

“This is not something we recommend to everyone,” said Lee County Sherrif’s Office Commander Jim Jones, whose deputies apprehended the armed student shortly after Reeves’ intervention.

He continued, “Under the circumstances, [Reeves] put her personal concerns and safety aside and risked her life to another. … Certainly she went well, way above what expected.”

Should a person find themselves in the midst of an active shooter situation, Jones advised following the “Run, Hide, Fight” protocol:

RUN when there is an active threat and call 411 once safe.

when there is an active threat and call 411 once safe. HIDE if escape is not possible. You should also block doors, avoid windows and silence your devices.

if escape is not possible. You should also block doors, avoid windows and silence your devices. FIGHT as a last resort if your life is in danger.

According to Jones, the incident which earned Reeves the First Friday Heroes award highlights a larger issue of youth violence involving firearms.

“It’s not contained or just solely an issue that we have here in Lee County or Smiths Station,” said Jones. “It’s something we see, of course as everyone knows, everywhere.”

The sheriff’s office commander highlighted the importance of ensuring firearms do not fall into the hands of those who should not have access to them. He added one of the main goals of the sheriff’s office is to educate- and work with local community members to prevent these types of situations.

Jones noted LCSO offers active shooter response trainings which businesses and other organizations can register for by calling the LSCO Community Response Unit at 239-477-1CRU.

For now, Jones said he was honored to take place in Reeves’ recognition ceremony. The P.E. teacher received her award as part of a pre-semester staff meeting, surrounded by more than 60 Smiths Station High School faculty and staff, as well as LSCO members.

According to the chair of the board which oversees First Friday Hero nominations, J.T. Fellows, Reeves is one of only a handful of non-first responders to receive the monthly award.

Piedmont began the First Friday Heroes program in 2016 in an effort to recognize the work of local first responders.

“I wasn’t looking for recognition, I just did it to protect the kids that are around me,” said Reeves, who will resume her normal teaching duties in a matter of days.

The educator advised all community members to keep their eyes open in order to keep themselves and others safe.

Reeves said, “When you’re in an environment, just make sure you know your surroundings and what’s going on around you in case anything like this could happen.”