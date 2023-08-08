LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A Smiths Station woman is facing theft charges after authorities say she may have used thousands of dollars in Home Owners Association (HOA) funds for her own use.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a theft report from the Shadow Wood subdivision HOA in Smiths Station on July 31.

An HOA member told authorities the previous president, 32-year-old Latoya Yasmine Cook, used $11,000 of HOA funds for personal use.

On Aug. 4, a search warrant was carried out on Cook’s home in the 600 block of Lee Road 671. Cook was arrested then charged with one count of first-degree theft of property and one count of third-degree theft of property.

Cook has since been released from Lee County Jail on a $6,500 bond.

The investigation is ongoing. The sheriff’s office says more charges are expected.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 749-5651.