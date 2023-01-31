AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — A teenager was arrested on various charges after a shots fired incident on Sunday.

Auburn police responded to gunfire on Jan. 29 near the 600 block of Spencer Avenue.

At the scene, officers met with two victims — one said their moving vehicle was shot into and another stated a nearby home was shot.

A 17-year-old suspect was later identified. Upon finding the teen, they were arrested on charges of shooting into an occupied vehicle, shooting into an occupied dwelling and second-degree possession of marijuana.

The suspect was taken to Lee County Youth Development Center where they are currently being held. No physical injuries are reported in connection to this incident.