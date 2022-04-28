UPDATE – The roadway is back open according to ALEA officials.

____________________________________________________________________________________________

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A traffic crash has closed lanes on Interstate 85 in Lee County. According to a news release from Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, southbound lanes of Interstate 85 near the mile marker 49, which is close to exit for Auburn Technology Parkway, are currently closed.

ALEA officials said the single vehicle crash happened at 9:07 a.m. Thursday morning.

Information about injuries is not available at this time.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is on scene investigating the crash.