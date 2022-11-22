AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — Two suspects were arrested on burglary and theft charges, according to the Auburn Police Department.

Auburn Police responded to a residence in the 1000 block of Country Club Drive. A victim told officers that a male suspect forced his way into the residence and physically assaulted the victim.

During the assault, a female in the residence stole money from the victim’s room.

The suspects were later identified as Jose Luis Sandoval Hernandez, 35, and Mireya Romero Gonzalez, 40 — both of Auburn, Alabama.

Hernandez was arrested on a felony warrant for first degree burglary and first degree theft of property. Gonzalez was arrested on a felony warrant for first degree theft of property.

They were both transported to the Lee County Jail where Hernandez is held on a $25,000 bond and Gonzalez held on a $5,000 bond.