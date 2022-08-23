AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — The unofficial results for the 2022 Auburn Municipal Election are in, according to auburnalabama.org.
Official results are pending until July 30, and the winners will take office on Nov. 7.
WARD 1:
Arthur L. Dowdell Sr. — 90 votes
Connie Fitch-Taylor — 214 votes
WARD 2:
Kelley Griswold — 382 votes
Paul West — 241 votes
WARD 5:
Sarah Jane Levine — 257 votes
Sonny Moreman — 412 votes
Leah Billye Welburn V — 62 votes
WARD 6:
Bob Parsons — 347 votes
Phillip Pollard — 60 votes
WARD 7:
Max Coblentz — 864 votes
Greg Lane — 556 votes
A breakdown of the votes can be found on auburnalabama.org.