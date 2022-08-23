AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — The unofficial results for the 2022 Auburn Municipal Election are in, according to auburnalabama.org.

Official results are pending until July 30, and the winners will take office on Nov. 7.

WARD 1:

Arthur L. Dowdell Sr. — 90 votes

Connie Fitch-Taylor — 214 votes

WARD 2:

Kelley Griswold — 382 votes

Paul West — 241 votes

WARD 5:

Sarah Jane Levine — 257 votes

Sonny Moreman — 412 votes

Leah Billye Welburn V — 62 votes

WARD 6:

Bob Parsons — 347 votes

Phillip Pollard — 60 votes

WARD 7:

Max Coblentz — 864 votes

Greg Lane — 556 votes

A breakdown of the votes can be found on auburnalabama.org.