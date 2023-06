AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — Auburn first responders are on the scene of a shooting along Willis Turk Road.

Police say the shooting was reported on Friday, June 16 around lunch time.

Law enforcement told WRBL a victim was flown to the hospital via life flight. The injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

There is no further information at this time. WRBL News 3 will keep you updated.