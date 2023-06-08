COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A new and colorful toy-based convention is coming to the Chattahoochee Valley this fall.
The Columbus Trade and Convention Center is set to host Columbus Brick convention — a weekend event for LEGO lovers of all ages.
The convention is scheduled for Oct. 21 and Oct. 22 with tickets available for $15.
According to a press release, a portion of the proceed go to Creations for Charity; an all-volunteer nonprofit buying new LEGO sets for underprivileged children.
Professional LEGO artists from across the county will show their creations and meet with fans. Cast from the LEGO Masters TV show will also be available for meet-and-greet.
Fans of LEGOs are also welcome to get hands-on with thousands of bricks in the Construction Zone. You can take a look at other attractions below:
- LEGO Retail: purchase LEGO merchandise, retired LEGO sets, new LEGO Sets, Hard-to-Find LEGO, and goodies from multiple different vendors
- Star Wars Zone: Amazing LEGO creations from the Star Wars universe
- Brick Pits: with thousands of LEGO bricks to build with
- Castle Build Zone: build a medieval LEGO creation onsite
- Professional LEGO artist meet-and-greets
- Fan Zone: epic LEGO creations built by local fan builders
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.brickconvention.com/columbus.