Less than 50 residents remain in ‘spooky’ Ralston as HUD relocation process continues

When two U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development inspections deemed the Ralston Towers in downtown Columbus unsanitary and unsafe, the clock was running.

Well, the clock is about to run out.

A majority of the residents are out of the nine-story building as HUD has stripped the funding from owners PF Holdings Inc. of New Jersey.

HUD said there were 189 residents back in October.

When the Columbus Housing Authority and HUD began the relocation process five months ago, there were 150.

Today, there are less than 50. More than 100 residents have been moved to federally subsidized housing throughout the community.

“We are making good progress,” said Len Williams, CEO of the Housing Authority of Columbus. “We have about two-thirds of the residents have been relocated. That leaves about a third left. And we hope to have them relocated, hopefully, by the middle of August,”

One of those is Rickey Grimes. He has been a Ralston resident for a year and a half. He knows it’s time to move, but finding a place hasn’t been easy.

The catch is the $650 subsidy needs to cover utilities, which were covered at the Ralston.

“I am only waiting to find some housing that my voucher will cover everything,” Grimes said. “I am filing for disability. And I haven’t received it yet.”

Grimes describes the feeling inside the 269-unit complex.

“It’s kind of spooky in there,” he said.

Since this began 100 residents have gotten federal housing vouchers and moved out into better housing. Grimes is one of a handful who has a voucher, but hasn’t found a place to live.

So, for now, Grimes and the others will just rattle around inside the century-old building.

“I don’t have nothin’ bad to say about the Ralston because they gave me an opportunity to have a place to stay. But you asked me what it’s like in there. It’s kind of dark and gloomy in there.”