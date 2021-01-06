Less than 700 ballots remain to be counted for the Senate runoff races in Muscogee County

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Less than 700 ballots County wide are left to be counted for the Senate runoff races. Muscogee County Director of Elections and Voter Registration, Nancy Boren, says the ballots that still need to be counted are Military, provisional and ballots that need to be cured with signatures.

36,000 people voted early in Muscogee County for the Senate runoff races. This is a number that similarly reflects the 40,000 advanced voters the County saw for the General Election.

Boren says this isn’t the only remarkable similarity we can see between the General Election in November and these runoff races.

“In the General Election on November third we had roughly 81,000 people to vote,” said Boren. “Yesterday we had 71,000 people vote for a runoff election which is remarkable.”

Due to the State Election Board allowing absentee mail-in ballots to be counted early, Boren said they wrapped up counting before 11:00 p.m. last night.