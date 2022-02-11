Let’s Grow STEAM hosts fifth annual Youth College and Career Expo on Feb.16-17

Han Shin Bi, a high school senior in Seoul, demonstrates how to take online classes after an interview in Seoul, South Korea, on Sept. 18, 2020. “Online classes were really inconvenient,” said Han. Experts say the reduced interaction with teachers, digital distractions and technical difficulties are widening the education achievement gap among students in South Korea, leaving those less well off, like Han, at even more at a disadvantage. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Let’s Grow STEAM along with local and regional colleges, companies and universities partnered to host the fifth annual Youth College and Career Virtual Expo.

The Youth College and Career Expo is a college and career experience opportunity for students of various ages to discover the region’s broad range of careers and the skill and tools needed. The event includes opportunities for students to participate in training programs, meet leading employers, receive tips from diverse voices in different career fields, and win prizes.

Let’s Go STEAM prides itself on providing an avenue for students to meet and learn from individuals in various career fields.

“We know with certainty that exposure is a powerful tool,” stated Robbie Branscomb, Founder and CEO of Let’s Grow STEAM. “The Youth College and Career Expo encourages youth to explore and connect with a STEAM interest that excites and motivates them to strive toward personal and academic success, thus securing their futures.”

This year’s keynote speaker will be Aisha Bowe, an entrepreneur, motivational speaker and former NASA rocket scientist. Multiple publications, including Entrepreneur Magazine, Inc.com, Fast Company, Wired, and Shondaland feature Bowe and her accomplishments.

The Youth College and Career Expo will be virtual. The event is scheduled for Feb. 16-17 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Registration is free and open to grades 4-12 in the Southwest Georgia and East Alabama area.