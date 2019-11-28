Liberty Theatre surprises hundred with free Thanksgiving meals

Volunteers from the Liberty Theatre and other organizations spent their Thanksgiving giving back to hundreds of people throughout the Fountain City.

The Theatre hosted their sixth annual Thanksgiving dinner and the nonprofit organization Blessings 365 gave away free clothing.

While many people spent the day celebrating Thanksgiving with their families there are many people here in Columbus who aren’t as fortunate. Rosa White lives at the Ralston Towers. She says she didn’t have any plans for the holiday.

“I’d be trying to find me something to eat or I’d be in the room just like sleeping,”White said.

Volunteers at the Liberty Theatre packed over 200 plates into a Love and Kindness Ministries van and crews took off to deliver meals. Their first stop, Ralston Towers. White says it made her day to see the van pull up with Thanksgiving meals.

“I feel blessed, because we didn’t know if we can have food. Half of us can’t cook down here,” White said.

John Dawson says he’s been handing out food for the holiday for the past couple of years. He says many people don’t know where their next meal is coming from, so he chooses to spend the day spreading love and kindness throughout the community.

“It’s like they know somebody cares, somebody is thinking about them. It was fun for us. It makes you feel good and also to help people who can’t make it places that they’re giving out free food and people who can’t make it downstairs. To knock on the door and see them come to the door with a smile on their face it felt good,” Dawson said.

White says she’s thankful for the volunteers who gave her a reason to get out of bed today.

“It makes me feel like I got hope. Makes me want to go on. You know and not be so depressed about the holidays and holiday spirit and you know just continue to be thankful,” White said.

After stopping by the Ralston Towers the volunteers continued to hand out more plates throughout the city.