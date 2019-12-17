Lieutenant governor talks gambling and Columbus economy in exclusive interview

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) –– Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, stopped by the WRBL studio Tuesday and sat down with Chuck Williams to talk about the local economy, the possibility of casino gambling in Georgia, and just a little bit of baseball.

Duncan was in town to visit Synovus, a regional banking institution.

“Columbus has got so much momentum going and it’s really a great area of opportunity for us here as a state and we want to continue to harness the potential that Columbus continues to show and the progress and really look for ways to export that around the state,” Duncan said. “It’s a very tight-knit community. Folks are born here, start their business here, get their careers kicked off and they love to call this home forever. How much technology is being developed in this part of the state in the Columbus area with FinTech, specifically.”

