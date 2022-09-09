It’s been three years since the faith-based movie “Overcomer” was released nationwide on the big screen. That movie was shot in Columbus. It was produced by Alex and Stephen Kendrick, the award-winning movie producers from Albany, Georgia.

This weekend marks the debut of another Kendrick brothers film called “Lifemark.” It was also shot in the fountain city. The seed for this latest movie was planted in their minds three years ago. Alex recalls, “We had just finished “Overcomer” in 2019 and we got a call from Kirk Cameron. Kirk (who starred in the Kendrick brothers movie “Fireproof”) said you guys have got to look at this short little documentary called “I Lived on Parker Avenue.”

The Kendrick brothers were so moved by the documentary, they teamed up with Cameron to produce “Lifemark.” Cameron says it’s a true story about a single, 18-year old girl who delivers her child and places her son up for adoption. Cameron plays the role of the adoptive father.

Fast forward 19 years later and Melissa, the birth mother, reaches out to see if her son, David, wants to meet her. Alex, who plays Shawn, Melissa’s husband, says she thought David might hate her. “But when he meets her, he wraps her up in a loving hug and says thank you, thank you, thank you for the decision you made letting me be adopted,” according to Alex.

Stephen told WRBL the “Lifemark” film communicates a loving message to teenaged girls that are in unwanted pregnancies. He says It communicates a message of value of life to the infant in her womb. It shows the beauty of adoption, a subject close to Stephen’s heart. He and his wife, Jill, adopted a baby girl from China back in 2013. He says “she has added so much joy to our lives.”

Stephen adds that a lot of people support adoption from a distance. They don’t think it’s really for them. “That’s kind of where I was,” says Stephen. “But as we began to pray about it, God turned our hearts. And I think we need to lift up the value of adoption for such a time as this.”

The city of Columbus has sort of “adopted” the Kendrick brothers. They have made their last two movies here. Stephen says there’s such a beautiful network of people in Columbus. “We love the city. We love the resources that are there. We used Flatrock Studios to film some of our scenes. If you really know Columbus well, you might just recognize some of the locations that are in Lifemark.”

The film debuts in 1500 theaters nationwide starting September 9 and running through September 15. The run could be extended if movie attendance warrants it, according to Alex.