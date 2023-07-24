COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — July is Cord Blood Awareness Month. LifeSouth is a local cord blood bank using its platform to educate the public about the life-saving value of umbilical cord blood.

Founded in 1974, LifeSouth is the first non-profit community blood supplier for the southeast. It offers a public cord blood bank with the largest registry in the world with the goal of collecting, processing and enlisting life-saving units at no cost to the donor.

Cord blood is commonly discarded as medical waste, but it is rich in stem cells that can be used to treat over 80 diseases. It is most commonly used to treat blood born cancers such as Leukemia, Lymphoma, Sickle Cell Anemia and other disease of the blood.

Luis Hernandez, the director of cellular therapies for LifeSouth Community Blood Center says this gives mothers the opportunity to give life twice.

“It can offer the chance for patients in need here in the U.S. and around the world that are desperately looking for a match. So right now, about 70 some percent of Caucasians can find a match. If you’re a minority, it’s much less,” shared Hernandez.

Collecting cord blood does not affect labor or delivery and is completely painless for both mother and child. Once collected it be stored indefinitely. More information about Cord Blood Awareness Month and how to donate can be found on LifeSouth’s website.