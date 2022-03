OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) Telephone lines are down due to lightning strike at East Alabama Health Friday afternoon.

A lightning strike in Opelika has caused all telephone lines with East Alabama Health to be down with the exception of EAMC-Lanier in Valley. This was a significant hit and crews are working to make repairs ASAP. The Lee County Emergency Management Agency is assisting.

We will provide updates as available.