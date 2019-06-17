Lightning strike leaves Alabama man on life support

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) - A man is on life support after he was struck by lightning on Sunday, June 16, in Mobile, Alabama.

Charles Jackson's family says he had been on the roof of his mother's home making some repairs. Jackson was on a metal ladder when the lightning struck.

His sister says he had just said he needed to grab his boots because he heard thunder. He fell from the ladder.

The lightning strike destroyed the inside of the home.

Jackson's family is asking for prayers at this time.