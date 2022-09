List of high school football games rescheduled for Thursday, Sept. 28, 2022 due to Hurricane Ian.

GEORGIA

Spencer High School versus Jordan High School at Memorial Stadium – 7:00 p.m.

ACE Charter versus Kendrick High School at Kinnett Stadium – 7:00 p.m.

Riverdale at LaGrange High School – 7:00 p.m. Eastern

Chattahoochee County High School at Schley County High School – 6:45 p.m. Eastern

Macon County at Manchester High School – 7:00 p.m. Eastern

Community Christian at Calvary Christian School – 7:00 p.m. Eastern

North Clayton @ Troup County High School- 5:00 p.m. Eastern

ALABAMA

Central High School at Dothan

Sylacauga at Beauregard High School – 8:00 p.m. Eastern

Carroll at Eufaula High School – 8:00 p.m. Eastern

OTHER GAMES

Harris County High School at Sandy Creek – 7:30 p.m. Eastern

Loachapoka High School at Calhoun – 8:00 p.m. Eastern

Stewart County High School at Success Unlimited

Notasulga High School at Verbena

Lanett High School at Reeltown

Beulah High School at Dadeville

Still scheduled for Friday as of 1:00 p.m. on Sept. 28, 2022.