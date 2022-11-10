COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Schools in the News 3 viewing area are making changes as Nicole continues to pass through the region.
Here’s a look at how some of our local schools will operate on Friday, Nov. 11:
- Sumter County Schools
Closed
- Marion County Schools
Closed to students
- Quitman County Schools
Closed, Veterans Day Program rescheduled for Monday at 11:30 a.m.
- Stewart County Schools
Remote learning enviornment
- Muscogee County Schools
Closed in observance of Veteran’s Day
At this time, all listed schools intend to return to normal hours on Monday, Nov. 14.