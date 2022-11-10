COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Schools in the News 3 viewing area are making changes as Nicole continues to pass through the region.

Here’s a look at how some of our local schools will operate on Friday, Nov. 11:

Sumter County Schools

Closed

Closed Marion County Schools

Closed to students

Closed to students Quitman County Schools

Closed, Veterans Day Program rescheduled for Monday at 11:30 a.m.

Closed, Veterans Day Program rescheduled for Monday at 11:30 a.m. Stewart County Schools

Remote learning enviornment

Remote learning enviornment Muscogee County Schools

Closed in observance of Veteran’s Day

At this time, all listed schools intend to return to normal hours on Monday, Nov. 14.