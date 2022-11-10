COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Schools in the News 3 viewing area are making changes as Nicole continues to pass through the region.

Here’s a look at how some of our local schools will operate on Friday, Nov. 11:

  • Sumter County Schools
    Closed
  • Marion County Schools
    Closed to students
  • Quitman County Schools
    Closed, Veterans Day Program rescheduled for Monday at 11:30 a.m.
  • Stewart County Schools
    Remote learning enviornment
  • Muscogee County Schools
    Closed in observance of Veteran’s Day

At this time, all listed schools intend to return to normal hours on Monday, Nov. 14.