COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Some schools in the WRBL News 3 viewing area are letting out early in the face of weather aware conditions.

Take a look below at which schools will depart ahead of schedule on Thursday, Jan. 12.

Muscogee County School District:

Two-hour early dismissal

St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School

Release at 1 p.m.

Dominion Children’s Academy

Release at 1:30 p.m.

Phenix City Schools:

Central High School- 2:00 p.m.

Central Freshman Academy- 2:00 p.m.

South Girard School- 2:00 p.m.

Phenix City Intermediate School- 12:45 p.m.

Lakewood Elementary School- 1:00 p.m.

Lakewood Primary School- 12:45 p.m.

Meadowlane Elementary School- 1:00 p.m.

Phenix City Elementary School- 1:00 p.m.

Ridgecrest Elementary School- 1:00 p.m.

Sherwood Elementary School- 1:00 p.m.

Westview Elementary School- 1:00 p.m.

Success Academy- 12:00 p.m.

Russell County Schools:

Release at 12:00 p.m.

Meriwether County Schools:

Release at 1:30 p.m.

WRBL will update this article with any new information on early departures.