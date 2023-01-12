COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Some schools in the WRBL News 3 viewing area are letting out early in the face of weather aware conditions.
Take a look below at which schools will depart ahead of schedule on Thursday, Jan. 12.
Muscogee County School District:
- Two-hour early dismissal
St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School
- Release at 1 p.m.
Dominion Children’s Academy
- Release at 1:30 p.m.
Phenix City Schools:
- Central High School- 2:00 p.m.
- Central Freshman Academy- 2:00 p.m.
- South Girard School- 2:00 p.m.
- Phenix City Intermediate School- 12:45 p.m.
- Lakewood Elementary School- 1:00 p.m.
- Lakewood Primary School- 12:45 p.m.
- Meadowlane Elementary School- 1:00 p.m.
- Phenix City Elementary School- 1:00 p.m.
- Ridgecrest Elementary School- 1:00 p.m.
- Sherwood Elementary School- 1:00 p.m.
- Westview Elementary School- 1:00 p.m.
- Success Academy- 12:00 p.m.
Russell County Schools:
- Release at 12:00 p.m.
Meriwether County Schools:
- Release at 1:30 p.m.
WRBL will update this article with any new information on early departures.