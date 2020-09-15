List of closures ahead of Hurricane Sally

As Hurricane Sally continues to move across the WRBL News 3 viewing area, stay tuned and check in online for our ongoing updates on local school closures ahead of the storm.

Local closings:

  • Troy University has cancelled in-person classes for Sept. 16 and Sept. 17 as Hurricane Sally moves in
  • The Muscogee County School District has canceled athletic and after-school activities for Sept. 16
  • The Lakeside School will be closed Wednesday

